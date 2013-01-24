How to clean your steam iron

It is very easy to find the name if your steam iron. Just look at the right or left side of your steam iron. The name of your product is written there such as Azur Elite, Azur Advanced etc...
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
It is very easy to find the name if your steam iron. Just look at the right or left side of your steam iron. The name of your product is written there such as Azur Elite, Azur Advanced etc...
IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life by up to 4 X*. Keeping your iron free from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances.
*Tested on Philips GC5000 series with 16.8°dH water, referring to limescale effect only.
We recommend using tap or demineralized water for all Philips steam irons. Demineralized water is the best option to prevent limestone build up in your iron.
Please never use ironing or perfumed water in your Philips steam iron. By using these, your iron gets contaminated and might get damaged or fail.
When you are not sure what descaling routine you should use, you can always find the correct instructions in the user manual.
If you do not have the user manual anymore, please try to find your iron model number on your iron (it should look like GCXXXX ). Knowing this number, you can find all the product information on the Philips website. If you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care
Our Consumer Care team is always here to support and help you.
Call us: +65 6882 3999
Mondays to Fridays: 9 am - 6 pm
Saturdays: 9 am - 1 pm