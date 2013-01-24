Life can throw all sorts of things your way – why not be prepared with the best Philips Avent products.

Breast pumps

Philips Avent Comfort Single electric breast pump

SCF334/31
Breastpump SCF334/31
When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable
Read more
Philips shop price

Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

SCF301/03
Breastpump SCF301_03
With it’s unique design, milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight…
Read more
Philips shop price

Bottles & teats

Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

SCF693/13
Natural Baby Bottle SCF693/13
A handy collection including 3 Natural bottles. It’s new design makes bottle feeding more natural, and easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Read more
Philips shop price

Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

SCF621/17
Natural Baby Bottle SCF621/17
Help to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch.
Read more

Philips Avent Natural teat

SCF632/27
Natural teat SCF632/27
The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Read more
Philips shop price

Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

SCF690/13
Natural Baby Bottle SCF690/13
Advanced anti-colic system and Ergonomic shape promote maximum comfort for your baby.
Read more
Philips shop price

Soothers

Philips Avent Night-time soother

SCF344/20
Night-time soother SCF344_20
Good to have emphasis on the 4 extra large holes feature for maximum air flow.
Read more
Philips shop price

Philips Avent Mini soother

SCF151/01
Mini soother SCF151_01
The Philips AVENT Mini Soother soothes tiny babies up to 2 months old. Our small, lightweight shield comfortably fits
Read more

Essential sets & Sterilisers

Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

SCF285/01
3-in-1 Electric steam sterilizer
The Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser takes up the least amount of kitchen space, yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilise…
Read more
Philips shop price

Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

SCD290/01
Newborn Starter Set SCD290/01
The perfect starter collection for you and your new born. Natural bottles, soother and a teat brush to get you going!
Read more

Payment

We accept the following payment methods:
Visa - payment method
MasterCard - payment method
PayPal - payment method
American Express - payment method
Maestro - payment method

Quick links

Frequently asked questions
Terms and conditions
Search order
Returns
About Philips
Contact us