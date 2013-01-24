

1.1 This Web Site is intended only for consumers wishing to order products from Philips or a third party seller (Product/ Products) online for delivery in Singapore. This Web Site does not accept orders for delivery outside Singapore.



1.2 Sales by Philips Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd.

The terms and conditions under which the products are sold by Philips are offered for sale on this Web Site are set out as of Article 2 of these Terms and Conditions. By placing the order, you accept and agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. Philips reserves the right to change these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice. Such changes however will have no effect on orders that were submitted before posting of such revised terms and conditions on this Web Site.



1.3 Third party sellers

If a product is sold by a third- party seller, this will be clearly indicated on the Website. The name, details, conditions of sale and further information can be found by clicking on the third-party seller name. You acknowledge and accept that the purchase agreement is solely between you and the third- party seller and that Philips is not a party to the agreement between you and the third-party seller. You undertake to read and agree to be bound by the third-party seller’s terms of sale. For questions, return, refund and/or complaints in relation to the products purchased by you from a third-party seller you should at all times contact the third-party seller directly. As the relationship between you and a third-party seller is strictly between you and that third-party seller, Philips is not obligated to intervene in any dispute arising between you and that third-party seller.



Philips does not provide any warranties or make representations to you with respect to products purchased from third-party sellers. You acknowledge and accept that Philips has no control over those products and shall not be responsible or liable to you or anyone else for such products.



For the avoidance of any doubt, clause 2 to clause 21 of this General Terms and Conditions relate ONLY to products sold by Philips.



