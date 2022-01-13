How often should I descale my SENSEO®?
If your machine is equipped with a CALC light, this will light up when it is time to descale your machine. Normally, this happens after you make 400 cups of coffee. The CALC light only turns off when the machine has been descaled. On SENSEO® Original Plus models, the 1-cup and 2-cup buttons flash simultaneously when the machine needs to be descaled.
Descaling your machine on a regular basis will improve the coffee taste, volume and temperature. It will also prevent your machine from malfunctioning and it will produce less sound during brewing.
NOTE: Only use citric acid-based descalers to prevent any damage to the machine. You can buy a special
SENSEO® descaler from our online shop.
For descaling instructions click here.