Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
Interchangeable Philips Sonicare chargers
- DailyClean toothbrush
- Elite toothbrush
- EasyClean toothbrush
- Essence+ toothbrush
- ExpertClean toothbrush
- ExpertResults toothbrush
- Flexcare Platinum Connected toothbrush
- FlexCare Platinum toothbrush
- FlexCare+ toothbrush
- FlexCare toothbrush
- HealthyWhite toothbrush
- HealthyWhite+ toothbrush
- ProtectiveClean toothbrush
- 2 Series Plaque Removal toothbrush
- 3 Series Gum Health toothbrush
- Sonicare for Kids
- Philips Sonicare AirFloss
The DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart chargers
Chargers can look similar. To verify you are using the correct charger, see the table below. Each handle is only compatible with the charger base below the handle code ID.
|Handle Name
|DiamondClean
|DiamondClean Smart
|DiamondClean 9000
|Code on bottom of handle
|HX93, HX934, HX935, HX936, HX937
|HX992, HX993
|HX991
|Code on bottom of charger base
|HX9100
|Type: CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001
|Type: CBA5001, CBA4001