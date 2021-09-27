  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    What do the symbols on my Philips Sonicare toothbrush mean?

    Your Philips Sonicare toothbrush comes with smart notifications and symbols, such as intensity settings, brush head replacement reminder and a battery indicator. Find out below what these notifications and symbols mean.

    Intensity settings

    Your Philips Sonicare toothbrush comes with three different intensity settings: low, medium, and high. When attached, the brush head will automatically select the recommended intensity. To manually change the intensity, you can simply turn ON the handle and press the mode/intensity button.

    Note: Your brush heads must have BrushSync technology capability for the intensity setting to be selected automatically when attached. The following toothbrush head models have BrushSync technology: C3 Premium Plaque Control, G3 Premium Gum Care, W3 Premium White, W DiamondClean.

    Philips Sonicare intensity settings

    Brush Head Replacement reminder

    Your Philips Sonicare toothbrush will track the wear of your smart brush head. It measured it by:

    • The overall pressure you apply while brushing
    • The total time you have brushed with your brush head

    Once your brush head is no longer effective or are worn out, the Brush Head Replacement reminder icon on the handle will blink amber. This indicates that it is recommended to change your brush head.

    Note: the Brush Head Replacement reminder only works with Smart Brush Heads.

    Philips Sonicare brush head replacement reminder

    Battery indicator

    When the Philips Sonicare is placed on the charger, the battery light will flash green based on the current battery level:

    • If 1 LED light is flashing: Battery is low
    • If 2 LED lights are flashing: Battery is half-full
    • If 3 LED lights are flashing: Battery is full

    When the Philips Sonicare is removed from the charger, the battery light(s) on the bottom of the handle will indicate the status of the battery:

    • If you see 3 solid green lights: Battery is full
    • If you see 2 solid green lights: Battery is half-full
    • If you see 1 solid green light: Batter is low
    • If you see 1 flashing amber light with 5 beeping sounds: Battery is empty

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9924/46 .

