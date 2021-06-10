If your camera permissions are enabled but you still cannot take a photo for a Philips NutriU recipe, please check that your camera works properly when taking a common picture.

If you cannot take a common picture, then there is a problem with your camera.

If you are able to take common pictures and your camera permissions are checked, please contact us. To help you, we will need to know your OS version (iOS, Android, installed version) and your device model.