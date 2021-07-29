What toothbrush head comes with the Sonicare 9900 Prestige and which other toothbrush heads are compatible?
As the name suggests, it is the only thing you need for cleaner, whiter teeth and healthier gums. With our all-time best brush head there’s no need to switch between other brush heads to achieve complete care.
Sonicare 9900 Prestige is also compatible with:
Philips Sonicare brush heads (A3, C3, C2, C1, G3, G2, W3, W, S, I, Kids)
This Sonicare power toothbrush is not compatible with the following toothbrush heads:
Philips One, E-Series (Essence screwcap), PowerUP (battery).