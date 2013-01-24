Search terms
+Cleans three ways at once
+The TriActive nozzle is sold together with our Performer Compact and PowerLife ranges.
+With side brushes
+Our TriActive+ nozzle is sold together with our Performer Active range.
+Engineered for our highest dust pick-up, on all floors
+The TriActive Max nozzle is sold together with our Performer Expert range.
+ Z-shaped air channels
+ Brushless design delivers a tangle-free experience and makes the nozzle be always hair-free.
+ Plane shape helps to reach more areas
+ For daily use in both hard and soft floors
+ Exclusive floor light technology reveals hidden dust