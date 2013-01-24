Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Bag vacuum cleaner

    • Performer Compact Bag Vacuum Cleaners

      Full performance. Easy to use.

      Discover more

    • Full Performance with  PowerCylone technology

        Performer Ultimate

        performer-ultimate
        Optimal performance with floor light technology
        • 4 liter bag capacity
        • Maximum input power 2200W
        • Suction power 550W
        • HEPA 13 filter for healthy air
        • TriActive LED Floor light nozzle
        See Performer Ultimate
        Discover more

        Performer Pro

        performer
        Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*
        • 5 liter dust capacity
        • Maximum input power 1800W
        • Suction power 500W
        • HEPA AirSeal with HEPA 13
        • 3-in-1 TriActive+ nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust
        PerformerPro Vacuum cleaner with bag

        Performer Active

        performer-active
        Full performance with AirflowMax Technology
        • 4 liter bag capacity
        • Maximum input power 2100W
        • Suction power 400W
        • HEPA 13 filter for healthy air
        See Performer Active

        Easy Speed

        performer-compact
        Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
        • 1.5 liter dust capacity
        • Maximum input power 1400W
        • Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move 
        • 2in1 Crevice plus brush tool to clean your furniture 
        EasySpeed Vacuum cleaner with bag
        brosse-triactivez

        TriActiveZ Brush

        Our bagged vacuum cleaners are equipped with unique TriActive nozzles, engineered to clean in three different ways – all at once..
        brosse-diamondflex

        Diamond Flex Brush

        Vacuum corners with ease. Our DiamondFlex nozzle rotates 180⁰, so you can smoothly maneuver around furniture and other objects.
        brosse-turbo

        Turbo Brush

        For deep carpet cleaning that removes dust and mites, we recommend our Turbo brush nozzle as a dust mite vacuum. With a rotating brush that even removes hair and fluff.

        Unique TriActive  nozzles, designed by Philips

        View all Vacuum Cleaner Accessories

          TriActive

          brosse-triactive

          +Cleans three ways at once

          +The TriActive nozzle is sold together with our Performer Compact and PowerLife ranges.

          TriActive+

          brosse-triactive+

          +Cleans three ways at once

          +With side brushes

          +Our TriActive+ nozzle is sold together with our Performer Active range.

          TriActiveMax

          triactivemax

          +Cleans three ways at once

          +With side brushes
          +Engineered for our highest dust pick-up, on all floors

          +The TriActive Max nozzle is sold together with our Performer Expert range.

          TriActive Advance

          triactive advance

          + Z-shaped air channels

          + Brushless design delivers a tangle-free experience and makes the nozzle be always hair-free.

          + Plane shape helps to reach more areas

          + For daily use in both hard and soft floors

          TriActive LED

          triactiveled

          + Z-shaped air channels

          + Brushless design delivers a tangle-free experience and makes the nozzle be always hair-free.

          + Plane shape helps to reach more areas

          + For daily use in both hard and soft floors

          + Exclusive floor light technology reveals hidden dust

          Hygienic dust disposal. Use it, seal it- then throw it away!

          step-1-image
          step-2-image
          step-3-image
          s-bag-logo
          When you choose a Philips vacuum cleaners with s-bag® dust bag, you’re getting the ultimate in hygienic dust disposal. The s-bag® dust bag is designed for easy disposal. Simply slide the seal closed and throw it away. That way, all that dirt and dust stays inside the dust bag and your hands stay clean. This is especially helpful for people who own pets or suffer from allergies.