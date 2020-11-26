Exceptionally high suction power
Easy dust disposal
Max. 2400W
Now with 40% higher suction power*
Max. 2100W
Always the highest suction power**
Max. 2000W
Higher suction power** for a better clean
Max. 1800W
Three times clean with the power of water
Max. 2000W
* Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested by external test institute, SLG Pruf und Zertifizierung GmbH, according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 on carpet, Febr/April 2014.
** Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested on average by external test institute according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 , January 2013.
PowerCyclone technology
Air/dust separation
Filter cleaning frequency
Max. input power (W)
1800W* - 2000W**
2100W
2100W
2400W
Max. suction power (W)
350W* - 370W**
370W
390W
450W
Range
PowerPro Compact*
PowerPro Active**
PowerPro
PowerPro Expert
PowerPro Ultimate
We designed a special spout on the side of the dust container, so emptying goes smoothly – and in a controlled manner – without spilling dirt and dust.
Just push the button to open the dust container lid – then tilt to dispose of the dust. It’s that easy.
Three cleaning actions in one go.