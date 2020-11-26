Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
|
SmartPro Active
SmartPro Active
Philips shop price$799.00*
Robot vacuum cleaner
|
SmartPro Compact
SmartPro Compact
Philips shop price$699.00*
Robot vacuum cleaner
|
SmartPro Compact
SmartPro Compact
Philips shop price$599.00*
Robot vacuum cleaner
|
|
|
|
Color
|
|
|
|
Run time
|
|
|
|
Nozzle
|
|
|
|
Dust container capacity
|
|
|
|
Smart Detection System
|
|
|
|
Schedule cleaning 24hrs in advance
|
|
|
|
|
|
As your SmartPro Compact vacuums, it easily crosses thresholds thanks to the increased power and stability of its 4-wheel drive system.
SmartPro Compact is just 6cm high, so it’s slim enough to vacuum under low furniture, where dust loves to hide!
Spiral, bounce, zigzag, wall-follow. SmartPro Compact automatically chooses the cleaning mode to suit your floor – or combines them all.
We designed SmartPro Compact with infrared sensors to detect obstacles like walls, lamps and cables – so it can avoid bumping into them.
The powerful lithium-ion battery recharges quickly, and keeps SmartPro Compact going for up to 130 minutes of cleaning in one go.
SmartPro Compact’s sensors “see” spots on your floor that are extra dirty – so it can spend a bit more time there for a more thorough cleaning session.
Schedule your next cleaning session up to 24 hours in advance. Then SmartPro Compact starts cleans while you’re doing something else.
After its finished cleaning your floors, SmartPro Compact finds its way back to its docking station to recharge.
A clean filter helps maintain your SmartPro Compact’s high suction power – so we made it much easier to clean.