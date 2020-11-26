Home
    Robot vacuum cleaner

    Explore the world of automatic robot vacuum cleaners

      Compare our robot vacuum cleaners

      SmartPro Active

      SmartPro Active

      SmartPro Active

      Philips shop price
      $799.00*
      Robot vacuum cleaner
      Compare features
      SmartPro Compact

      SmartPro Compact

      SmartPro Compact

      Philips shop price
      $699.00*
      Robot vacuum cleaner
      Compare features
      SmartPro Compact

      SmartPro Compact

      SmartPro Compact

      Philips shop price
      $599.00*
      Robot vacuum cleaner
      Compare features

      Color
      • Deep Black & Copper Chrome
      • Bright copper
      • Deep Black & Silver Metalic

      Run time
      • 120 min
      • 130 min
      • 130 min

      Nozzle
      • Standard
      • TriActive XL
      • Standard

      Dust container capacity
      • 0.4 L
      • 0.3 L
      • 0.25 L

      Smart Detection System
      • 25 sensors
      • 18 sensors
      • 18 sensors

      Schedule cleaning 24hrs in advance
      • No
      • Yes
      • Yes
      See all automatic robot vacuum cleaners

      SmartPro Compact Automatic Robot Vacuum Cleaner

      Full performance. Smart Cleaning.

      The Philips SmartPro Compact robot vacuum cleaner cleans for you, now 2 times faster* due to the TriActive XL nozzle with extra-large width. Thanks to the Smart Detection System, the auto robot vacuum cleaner optimizes the cleaning strategy to clean your home.
      Vacuum cleaner
      TriActive XL nozzle
      Efficient and thorough cleaning performance
      4-wheel drive
      Easily crosses thresholds
      Slim design
      Vacuums under low furniture
      Suggested retail price: $699.00
      Robot Vacuum Cleaner Features
      Thorough cleaning, twice as fast*

      Philips Automatic Robot Cleaners do it all

      TriActive XL Nozzle

      TriActive XL nozzle

      The extra-wide nozzle vacuums twice as much floor space, while the three suction inlets collect dust from the front and both sides. A flexible strip collects any dust left behind.
      4-wheel-drive-robot-vacuum

      4-wheel drive

      As your SmartPro Compact vacuums, it easily crosses thresholds thanks to the increased power and stability of its 4-wheel drive system.

       

      slim-design-small-robot-vacuum

      Slim design

      SmartPro Compact is just 6cm high, so it’s slim enough to vacuum under low furniture, where dust loves to hide!

      Robot Vacuum Cleaner Highlights

      800 Pa
      Optimal suction power
      With 800 Pa* suction power, your SmartPro Compact picks even more dust and dirt in one cleaning session.
      4 Cleaning modes
      Strategic and efficient

      Spiral, bounce, zigzag, wall-follow. SmartPro Compact automatically chooses the cleaning mode to suit your floor – or combines them all.
      IR sensor
      Avoids obstacles

      We designed SmartPro Compact with infrared sensors to detect obstacles like walls, lamps and cables – so it can avoid bumping into them.
      Li-Ion up to 130 min
      Long cleaning sessions

      The powerful lithium-ion battery recharges quickly, and keeps SmartPro Compact going for up to 130 minutes of cleaning in one go.
      Spot cleaning
      Spot cleaning

      SmartPro Compact’s sensors “see” spots on your floor that are extra dirty – so it can spend a bit more time there for a more thorough cleaning session.
      24 hours
      Schedule 24-hours in advance

      Schedule your next cleaning session up to 24 hours in advance. Then SmartPro Compact starts cleans while you’re doing something else.

      Automatic recharge
      Automatic recharge

      After its finished cleaning your floors, SmartPro Compact finds its way back to its docking station to recharge.
      Easy clean filter
      Easy clean filter

      A clean filter helps maintain your SmartPro Compact’s high suction power – so we made it much easier to clean.

      Smart Detection System

      What makes SmartPro Compact automated vacuum cleaner so smart? It starts with the G-sensor, which gives the robot information about speed and direction, so it can automatically optimize how to clean any type of room.

      Thanks to our Smart Detection System, SmartPro Compact understands its environment, and quickly determines the optimal cleaning strategy.

      Our engineers included 18 sensors, so SmartPro Compact can:

      • Avoid bumping into furniture and other obstacles
      • Stop when it suspects it could fall (e.g. down stairs)
      • Detect extra dirty spots, automatically
      • Return to its docking station to recharge

      SmartPro Compact robot vacuum cleaner comes with

      Vacuum cleaner
      Philips vacuum cleaner
      Philips map
      Philips remote
      Docking station
      Side brushes
      Standard nozzle: TriActive XL nozzle
      2 x Filter (with model FC8776/01)
      Remote control
      AC power adaptor
      Suggested retail price: $699.00

