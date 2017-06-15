  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Drive with care

      Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.

      Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

      Drive with care

      Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

        Drive with care

        Higher lifetime, less replacement

        • Type of lamp: H1
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V,55 W
        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

        Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

        Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

        Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

        High quality filament design to minimize maintenance

        High quality filament design to minimize maintenance

        With Philips LongLifeEcoVision you need significantly fewer lamp replacements. This makes them the ideal lamp for high voltage cars.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Award winning car lamp manufacturer

        Award winning car lamp manufacturer

        Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

        No replacement necessary for 100 000 km

        With Philips LongLife EcoVision drivers don’t have to worry about changing a headlamp for at least 100 000 km.

        Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Less waste thanks to fewer replacement

        It is the right choice for drivers looking for an environmentally friendly lighting solution.

        Philips are the choice of major car manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8727900361971
          EAN1
          8727900361964
          Packaging type
          B1

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          1250h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1550 ±15%  lm
          Color temperature
          Up to 3100 K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12258LLECOB1
          Ordering code
          36196430

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.22  kg
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Length
          19.6  cm
          Width
          15.6  cm

        • Product description

          Type
          H1
          Application
          • High beam
          • Front fog light
          • Low beam
          Designation
          H1 LongLife EcoVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          LongLife EcoVision
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          P14,5s

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Gross weight per piece
          22  g
          Height
          13.5  cm
          Length
          2.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          7  g
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Long lasting
          Product highlight
          Higher lifetime

