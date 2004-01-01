  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    22BDL7219L/00

    22BDL7219L/00
    • -{discount-value}

      22BDL7219L/00

      22BDL7219L/00

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      22BDL7219L/00

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      22BDL7219L/00

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Available in 3 dimensions

        Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curved (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shape 90 degree corners.

        Conformal coating and ingress protection

        Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.

        Dynamic Panel Connect

        Mix and match each of the Philips L-Line 7000 LED panel sizes to form a single display of any shape and dimension. Dynamic flexible alignment pins ensure a perfect fit in any circumstance - resulting in a smooth, seamless display surface. For added convenience and efficiency, each LED panel features openings on each side to allow for versatile wired connection between the LED panels and any external input connection. Openings on the top and bottom of the LED panel can be popped out in case access is only available from the top or bottom of the panel.

        Dynamic Power Saving

        Philips Professional LED Displays use high-performance LEDs, which are tested thoroughly, energy efficient and cost effective. Furthermore, enhanced technology allows the display to dynamically save on power consumption.

        Factory calibrated

        Every Philips L-Line LED panel is calibrated in our factory under perfect circumstances. That means there's no need for further calibration on location, resulting in quicker installations. Calibration and configuration files are available to ensure fast maintenance.

        Forms any shape, L-shape corner, or curvature

        The Philips L-Line 7000 series LED panles come with a height of 25 cm and are available in 50 cm, 75 cm and 100 cm widths. These displays are ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations to size. Also available with bevelled corners to form curved designs in both convex and concave formats.

        Optional bevelled corners allow curved displays

        Create bezel-free displays of any shape, size or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED panels means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create displays that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings. Even corners and curved displays become easy to create with the new Philips 7000 series.

        Philips Active Health Monitoring

        Achieve perfection through precision. Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance fast, simple, and predictable by displaying the exact item of failure and location. Utilising this software that works in real-time both online and offline, replacing the relevant part becomes an efficient process, and a must for display owners with many geographical locations.

        Seamless linking for perfect imagery

        Your Philips Professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display panels are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.

        Fire retardant design

        Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire, and help protect the structural integrity of the LED panel in case of fire. Tested and certified with Fire Safety Certifications.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.