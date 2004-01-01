  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    25BDL4050I/00

    25BDL4050I/00
    • -{discount-value}

      25BDL4050I/00

      25BDL4050I/00

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      25BDL4050I/00

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      25BDL4050I/00

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Run your content at all times

        Displaying 60,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging, and with 16GB internal memory. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play, via USB, LAN or WiFi connections.

        Low power consumption, power free operation

        Perfect for environments without close access to power. Philips Tableaux can be positioned and repositioned, displaying colourful static content in the same way as paper posters, requiring a power connection only when loading new content.

        Technology for the future

        Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.

        Android SoC processor

        Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.