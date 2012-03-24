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    • High performance AMVA display High performance AMVA display High performance AMVA display

      AMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight

      273E3QHSS/00

      High performance AMVA display

      Experience super high contrast images on this AMVA LED display. With a big size, wide-viewing angle and bright, vivid pictures it is ready to entertain you.

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      AMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight
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      AMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight

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      High performance AMVA display

      for super high contrast, vivid images

      • E Line
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • Full HD display
      AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

      AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

      Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in 90 degree pivot mode

      16:9 Full HD resolution for gaming and video

      16:9 Full HD resolution for gaming and video

      The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

      SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

      You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

      Modern Touch controls

      Modern Touch controls

      Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.

      Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

      Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

      Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

      Built in stereo audio for multimedia experience

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

      SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

      Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

      SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

      Glossy finish to enhance your decor

      An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        27 inch / 68.6 cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        LCD panel type
        AMVA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Pixel pitch
        0.311 x 0.311 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage Lite
        Effective viewing area
        597.6(H) x 336.2(V) mm
        Scanning Frequency
        30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        SmartResponse (typical)
        6 ms (Gray to Gray)

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        • HDMI
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • Headphone out
        • PC audio-in

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        2Wx2
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        User convenience
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        • Input
        • SmartImage lite
        • Volume
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        • Built-in
        Off mode
        <0.3 W
        On mode
        25.5 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        <0.5 W
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        642 x 440 x 227  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        700 x 525 x 138  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        642 x 391 x 64  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        8.82  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        8.2  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        6.5  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 5.0
        • EPEAT Silver
        • RoHS
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • GOST
        • PSB
        • SASO
        • SEMKO
        • TCO 5.2
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • UL/cUL
        • WEEE

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Silver
        Finish
        Texture

      Badge-D2C

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