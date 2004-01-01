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    • Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      32BDL3510Q/00

      Intensify your signage experience

      Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Fulll HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

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      Q-Line Display

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      Intensify your signage experience

      Easy-setup 18/7 display.

      • 32"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

      Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

      Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        80  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        31.5  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.36375 x 0.36375 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 Million
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        6.5  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        Panel technology
        VA
        Clinical image
        D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Lockable
        • Hidden
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Start-up
        • Switch on delay
        • Switch on status
        • Boot on source
        Start-up window
        enable / disable Philips logo

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 - 240V~, 50-60Hz, 1.5A
        Consumption (Typical)
        40  W
        Consumption (Max)
        65 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 720p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        726.5  mm
        Product weight
        5.31  kg
        Set Height
        425.4  mm
        Set Depth
        69.1(D@Handle) / 65.1(D@Wall mount)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        28.6  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        16.75  inch
        Wall Mount
        100mm x100mm, 200mm x 200mm ,M4
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.72 (D@Handle) / 2.56 (D@Wall mount)  inch
        Bezel width
        11.9 (TLR) / 17.2 (B) mm
        Product weight (lb)
        11.71  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG
        • H.264
        • JPEG
        • WMV3
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • WMA
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        Included Accessories
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • USB Cover (x1)
        • USB Cover and screw (x2)
        Stand
        BM02541/BM05911(optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CB
        • CE
        • BSMI
        • CU
        • EPA
        • ETL
        • FCC, Class A
        • VCCI

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      Badge-D2C

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