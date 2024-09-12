  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

      32BDL5150I/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      32” full colour ePaper displays

      The ideal replacement for A2 colour posters and POS, Philips Tableaux 5150I is a size up for ePaper displays. Show static imagery using zero power in 65,000 ultra clear colours, and super low power to manage the display and update content.

      See all benefits

      Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

      32” full colour ePaper displays

      Size up for a brighter future

      • 32"
      • Android

      PPDS Wave-ready for remote management

      Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Show content 24/7 with zero power

      Displaying 65,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging, and with 16GB internal memory, with no need for an external media player. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play via USB, LAN or WiFi connections.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        31.5  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        2560 x 1440
        Display colors
        65k
        Operating system
        Android 13

      • Communication

        Ethernet
        10M/100M
        Wi-Fi/ WLAN
        2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (3.5mm jack)
        Video input
        USB
        Other connections
        micro USB

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Network controllable
        LAN (RJ45)
        Battery bay
        4 pcs 18650 batteries (>2600mAh) not included

      • Power

        Mains power
        20V/2.25A adapter, PoE++, IEEE 802.3bt (Type 3)

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        718.7  mm
        Product weight
        3.5  kg
        Set Height
        426.9  mm
        Set Depth
        37.5  mm
        Wall Mount
        100x100mm,200x200mm VESA mount
        Bezel width
        18.6/18.6/12.2/12.2mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0~ 50  °C
        Relative humidity
        20% ~ 80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Rockchip RK3566
        Memory
        2GB DDR4
        Storage
        16GB EMMC

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • AC power adapter
        • Quick start guide (x1)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • Simplified Chinese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • UL
        • FCC

