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    • Engage them Engage them Engage them

      Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

      43BDL3651T/00

      Engage them

      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.

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      Multi-Touch Display

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      Engage them

      10-point Multi-Touch display.

      • 43"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

      Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

      Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

      Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        108.0  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        43  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.2451(H) x 0.2451(V) mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 B
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Operating system
        Android 8.0

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • DVI-D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 2.0 Type A (x2)
        • USB 2.0 Type B (x1)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • OPS
        External control
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (18/7)
        • Portrait (18/7)
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • IR Loopthrough
        • RS232
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        100  W
        Consumption (Max)
        220 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 24, 25Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        990.0  mm
        Product weight
        17.9  kg
        Set Height
        578.2  mm
        Set Depth
        70.2(D@Wall mount)/102.7(D@External OPS box)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        38.98  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        22.76  inch
        Wall Mount
        200mm x 200mm , M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.76(D@Wall mount)/4.04(D@External OPS box)  inch
        Bezel width
        2.0 mm (T/R/L/B)
        Product weight (lb)
        39.46  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PDF
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • WAV
        • WMA

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        2 x A53 + 2 x A73
        GPU
        ARM Mali G51
        Memory
        • 2GB DDR3
        • 8GB
        Wifi
        • 2.4 G
        • 5 G

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Cleaning cloth (x1)
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • Power supply cable (3 m)
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)
        • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
        • USB Cover and screw x1
        Stand
        BM05922 (Optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • BSMI
        • FCC, Class A
        • CU
        • ETL
        • IMDA
        • PSB
        • RoHS

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Projected capacitive
        Touch points
        10 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        3 mm tempered safety glass

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