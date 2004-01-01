  • Free Delivery Islandwide

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        FailOver. Ensure your display never goes blank

        Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

        Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

        Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

        Designed for extreme conditions

        Enhanced thermal management, High Tni Liquid Crystals panels and built-in thermal sensors to cope with high ambient temperatures (sunlight or other) up to 2500cd/m². Display polarizer compatible with polarized sunglasses for sunlight readability.

        Full HD resolution street signage

        High-brightness street facing digital displays command attention in any lighting condition, boosting store exposure and attracting customers. Spectacular brightness of up to 2500 cd/m² ensures high visibility and pure image quality, even in extreme ambient light conditions.

