    75BDL3010T/00

    75BDL3010T/00
      75BDL3010T/00

      75BDL3010T/00

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      75BDL3010T/00

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      75BDL3010T/00

        Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

        Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

        A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction. The Multi-Touch displays are enabled with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

        Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

        Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

        Be more flexible with your screen real estate. With the ability to play content from up to four separate inputs, all on one screen. QuadViewer is ideal for control rooms, corporate environments, and meeting rooms.

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

        See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

        Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

        Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

