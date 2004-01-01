  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Signage Solutions 75BDL4650D D-Line Display

    75BDL4650D/00
    • -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions 75BDL4650D D-Line Display

      75BDL4650D/00

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Signage Solutions 75BDL4650D D-Line Display

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Signage Solutions 75BDL4650D D-Line Display

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Signage Solutions 75BDL4650D D-Line Display

        Signage Solutions 75BDL4650D D-Line Display

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

        ADS wide-view panel display

        Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.

        4G/LTE optional module for reliable connection

        Select our optional 4G/LTE module for more predictable bandwidth and faster download speeds, providing you with a reliable backup connection in case of 24/4 work requirements or where local network connections are not possible.

        FailOver. Ensure your display never goes blank

        Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

        Modularity - longer product lifetime

        Extend your display into the future with our modular approach. Bringing opportunities for longer product lifetime with easily detached and replaced components, and a firm focus on sustainability, with reduced WEEE disposal.

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Powered by Android 11 and with integrated WiFi, your Philips D-Line delivers the ultimate, most secure and connected display experience. Optimised for native Android apps, and enabling you to install web apps and software directly onto the display, eliminating the need for an external media player.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with our integrated HTML5, Chromium-based browser. Design your content online and connect a single display, or your entire network, either landscape or portrait, in 4k UHD resolution. Simply connect to the internet via WiFi or with an RJ45 cable.

        Catch the Wave for revolutionary results

        Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips D-Line displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.