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Discontinued

Professional DJ headphones

A1PRO/00

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Professional DJ Headphones

Created in collaboration with 5-time world’s best DJ award winner, Armin van Buuren, the A1PRO headphones are made for the electronic music life. On the move or by the mixing desk these headphones will add power and vibrance to every tune.

See all benefits

in collaboration with Armin van Buuren

Professional DJ Headphones

  • Professional DJ headphones

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

40mm, 2500mW drivers ensure distortion-free music

40mm, 2500mW drivers ensure distortion-free music

High powered 40mm neodymium drivers, engineered for 2500mW of power deliver clear, dynamic and distortion-free music even at high volumes or with high audio input power.

Closed-back and isolating cusions for total sound isolation

Closed-back and isolating cusions for total sound isolation

A closed-back architecture maximises bass and helps you listen to your music as loud as you want without leaking, while supra-aural cushions seal the gap between your ears and the headphones for superior sound isolation.

Coiled cable stretches to 1.8m for more freedom of movement

Enjoy greater freedom of movement with a 1.4m long cable with a coiled section that can extend to 1.8m. The coil also reduces the strain on parts caused by pulling, while providing extra extension without the tangled mess of cables.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

25/07/2017

US

US

Superb and compact

These are so nice ! i wasn't expecting this to be such a nice design execution... Glad I snagged them !!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for A1PRO Professional DJ headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for A1PRO Professional DJ headphones

11/09/2016

日本

日本

Verified buyer

楽しく使える

最初に耳にしたときは、ややこもったようなはっきりしない感じがしたが、時間が経つにつれ慣れてきたか、あるいはそのように造られているのか、長時間使用しても疲れない感じだ。 人の声はしっかりと、音楽はボーカルも楽器を楽しく聴かせてくれる感じ。

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for A1PRO プロフェッショナル DJ ヘッドホン

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for A1PRO プロフェッショナル DJ ヘッドホン

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Disclaimers

  1. 72mm replaceable ear cushions sold separately shop.philips.com and armadashop.com