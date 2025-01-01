2 year warranty
Refurbished
AC3220/10R1
This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more
Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
50% quieter purification
Smaller size, bigger cleaning speed (1), thanks to its innovative double-fan design. With powerful filtration of 520 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle large spaces of up to 135m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 6 minutes (3).
3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) – smaller than the smallest known virus!
Experience 50% less noise with SilentWings technology (1). Inspired by the silent flight of owls, our fan-blade design ensures purification as quiet as 15 dB(A). Even at maximum speed, it’s quieter than normal conversation. (5)
Reviews
(1) vs. predecessor Philips AC3033 (CADR and noise)
(2) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
(3) Calculated: 48m3 room, CADR of 520m3/h
(4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA
(5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m. Normal conversation: 60 dB.
(6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
(7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOL’s, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
(8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. with influenza (H1N1) in 28.5m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 30-40min
(9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab
(10) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Antimikrop with SARS-CoV-2 in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h.
(11) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 1h.
(12) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.