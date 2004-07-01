  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      The Jordan limited edition MP3 player is designed for all those for whom sport and style are synonymous. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      The Jordan limited edition MP3 player is designed for all those for whom sport and style are synonymous. See all benefits

      The Jordan limited edition MP3 player is designed for all those for whom sport and style are synonymous. See all benefits

      The Jordan limited edition MP3 player is designed for all those for whom sport and style are synonymous. See all benefits

        • 256MB*
        MP3 and WMA playback

        MP3 and WMA playback

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your GoGear player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Equalizer to suit your music preferences

        Equalizer to suit your music preferences

        GoGear Players with Equalizer, utilize technology to automatically set the optimum sound frequency balance for a chosen music style. Whether it is Jazz, Rock or Pop that you are listening to, using the Equalizer preset setting allows you to enjoy the optimum sound for that music style.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Backlight
          Yes
          Type
          LCD

        • Sound

          Volume Control
          digital
          Output Power
          2 x 2.5mW RMS
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz

        • Audio Playback

          ID3-tag support
          Yes

        • Storage Media

          Built-in memory type
          NAND Flash
          Mass storage class compliant
          Yes
          Built-in memory capacity
          256

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm

        • Accessories

          Butterfly clip
          1
          Waist band extension
          AY3297
          Headphones
          HJ050/77S
          Batteries
          AY3363
          AC/DC Adaptor
          AY4100
          Armband
          AY3285

