  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Sport audio player

    ACT500/11
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Innovation for Athletes Innovation for Athletes Innovation for Athletes
      -{discount-value}

      Sport audio player

      ACT500/11
      Overall Rating / 5

      Innovation for Athletes

      Ergonomics, durability and audio quality were the design goals of the whole psa line, and our cd player is ready to give you an earful of each. Plays standard audio cds.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sport audio player

      Innovation for Athletes

      Ergonomics, durability and audio quality were the design goals of the whole psa line, and our cd player is ready to give you an earful of each. Plays standard audio cds.

      Innovation for Athletes

      Ergonomics, durability and audio quality were the design goals of the whole psa line, and our cd player is ready to give you an earful of each. Plays standard audio cds.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sport audio player

      Innovation for Athletes

      Ergonomics, durability and audio quality were the design goals of the whole psa line, and our cd player is ready to give you an earful of each. Plays standard audio cds.

      Similar products

      See all Radio & alarm clock

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Sport audio player

        Sport audio player

        Total:

        Innovation for Athletes

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

        Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

        ESP for skip-free music on the move

        Electronic Skip Protection ensures skip-free music even when your player is subjected to knocks and jolts while you're jogging or on the move. As your CD plays, music is constantly fed into the player's memory buffer, which temporarily stores your music. When the device is subjected to knocks or jolts - accidentally or during sports - you will still experience uninterrupted sound from the music stored in the buffer while the laser promptly refocuses to the point at which the shock occurred, and recommences playing to refill the buffer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2
          D/A converter
          1-bit
          Bass enhancement
          Digital Bass Boost
          Volume Control
          digital
          Signal to noise ratio
          84
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz

        • Audio Playback

          Electronic Skip Protection(CD)
          100
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 30-Track Programmable
          • Shuffle Play
          • Hold
          • Introscan
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Resume Playback from stop
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Line-out
          3,5  mm
          DC in
          4.0 mm, 4.5V, centre +

        • Power

          Battery type
          • AAA / LR03 Alkaline
          • LR03
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Battery Playing Time CD
          12
          Automatic Power off
          SmartSave
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Dimensions

          Box height
          25  mm
          Box width
          145  mm
          Box depth
          145  mm
          Main speaker width
          333  mm
          Master carton height
          228  mm
          Master carton depth
          297  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Weight
          0.2  kg

        • Accessories

          Headphones
          SBC HJ050/77E
          Remote control
          AY3781
          Carrier
          AY3293
          Waist band extension
          AY3297
          Butterfly clip
          1
          AC/DC Adaptor
          AY3170
          Batteries
          2 x AAA

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.