2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3123/79
Start Your Day, Your way!
This stylish radio-alarm clock looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
1.8
of 5
45
Reviews
Kuzern04
31/08/2016
Singapore
Nice and simple
This is one of the best clock radios in the market. A simple design and overall quite good except having to put the battery for alarm to function.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
Kuzern04
27/08/2016
Singapore
Great to use
A nice and handy radio clock with dual alarm and its just simple but yet easy to use and its also selling cheap
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
Sleepy Head
30/04/2022
Australia
Fantastic Clock
Very easy to set time and alarm. Great having 24 hr clock - as stops confusion when you wake up after doing ND and it's dark - you know whether or not it is evening time or the middle of the night. After about 8 years it suddenly stopped, and I am disappointed that I ccan't get another one the same. Best alarm clock I have had.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2020-04-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2020-04-29