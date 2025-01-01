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Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ5350D/12

Wake up to your favorite tunes

Mornings are brighter with this Philips Clock radio. A 10W RMS output delivers great music while the free Philips App enhances waking and radio experiences. Simply dock to enjoy hits from your iPod/iPhone, even while it is in its case.

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from iPod & radio

Wake up to your favorite tunes

  • App-enhanced

Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

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