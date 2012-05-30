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Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ7030D/12

2.8

| (23) Reviews

Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

Rise and shine to favorite tunes from your iPod/iPhone or FM with the dashing Philips Clock radio that will brighten your room - and mornings! Its smart dock lets you charge your devices without the need to remove its protective casing.

See all benefits

Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

  • MP3 Link

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

23

Reviews

30/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Value for money. Have not use it yet hence can't say much.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

06/02/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Like the design. Size is just right, small enough and with good speakers. Price is good for us too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

05/12/2011

US

US

Let's be fair...

oyonnazien again, to come back on the fact that this clocka has a power save mechanism. DOn't know why it did not work on the first time I used it. Unplugged it once there was a storm and clock was still internally running. May be there is a switch or setup to have buttons light ;-) This clock is great !!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

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