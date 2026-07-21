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2 year warranty
7-day return
CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
Support
AZ100C/12
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Quick start guide
EU Declaration of conformity
All (2)
Can I do voice recording with my Philips soundmachine?
How to clean my Philips device?
My Philips system constantly looses my favourite tracks
There is no sound from my Philips soundmachine