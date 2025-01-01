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2 year warranty

7-day return

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  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1037N/61

All-in-one, MP3 music with enriched bass

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ1037 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music in enriched bass sound with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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All-in-one, MP3 music with enriched bass

  • MP3

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

0

Stereo headphone socket

Stereo headphone socket

Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to the player.

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