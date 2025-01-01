2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ1037/61
All-in-one, MP3 music with enriched bass
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ1037 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music in enriched bass sound with the help of easy-to-use functions.
MP3
cassette
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
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