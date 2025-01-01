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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1037/61

All-in-one, MP3 music with enriched bass

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ1037 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music in enriched bass sound with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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All-in-one, MP3 music with enriched bass

  • MP3

  • cassette

Handy remote control

CD to tape synchro-start recording

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

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