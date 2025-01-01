2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ1217/61
Enjoy music wherever you go
With Philips CD soundmachine, you can playback your favorite CD, MP3-CD, cassette tape or enjoy your favorite radio stations through the two powerful stereo speakers.
MP3-CD
Tape
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
Control your iPod from up to 30 feet away.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
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