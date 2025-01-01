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2 year warranty

7-day return

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  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1217/61

Enjoy music wherever you go

With Philips CD soundmachine, you can playback your favorite CD, MP3-CD, cassette tape or enjoy your favorite radio stations through the two powerful stereo speakers.

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Enjoy music wherever you go

  • MP3-CD

  • Tape

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

Convenient remote control

Control your iPod from up to 30 feet away.

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Technical Specifications

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