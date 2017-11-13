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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ127/73

4.7

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy music wherever you go

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

See all benefits

Enjoy music wherever you go

  • CD

  • cassette

20-track CD programmable

The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

0

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

13/11/2017

Australia

Australia

CD + Cassette A Huge Plus!

Just started using, several months later...major reason for purchase: The Cassette Player... since retro has made a comeback, (plus I do not need to convert my Cassettes to Digital) Re: Turntables, keep it up Philips, 'CHOICE' is everything...and Older Folk do matter...too!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

03/06/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

This product is just what I wanted.

I was dismayed when my old cassette player died - mind you it was about 30 years old. However, I was overjoyed to find that Philips still produced one. Hotfooted it to the store and the salesman didn't even have to do a hard sell. Brought it home and was thrilled at the sound quality. For such a small machine the sound is clear and brilliant. The radio tuning is easy and all buttons/tuning etc very good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

17/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

great CD and Music Cassette Player

it was really great for me to buy this CD and Cassette Player, and use it a lot. it plays all the cds, and music cassettes very well, and the sound quality is great,its very easy to use,both on mains electricity, and on batteries,and the radio is also great to listen to as well.

Pros

works very well

Cons

nothing to report

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-04-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-04-17

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