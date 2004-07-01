  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ2558/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Total connectivity Total connectivity Total connectivity
      -{discount-value}

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ2558/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Total connectivity

      Top of the line CD/MP3 soundmachine and digital tuner featuring Woox sound technology. Has unique PC Link for high quality playback of MP3-files on your PC's harddisk. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Total connectivity

      Top of the line CD/MP3 soundmachine and digital tuner featuring Woox sound technology. Has unique PC Link for high quality playback of MP3-files on your PC's harddisk. See all benefits

      Total connectivity

      Top of the line CD/MP3 soundmachine and digital tuner featuring Woox sound technology. Has unique PC Link for high quality playback of MP3-files on your PC's harddisk. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Total connectivity

      Top of the line CD/MP3 soundmachine and digital tuner featuring Woox sound technology. Has unique PC Link for high quality playback of MP3-files on your PC's harddisk. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all CD Sound

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        Total:

        Total connectivity

        with Gameport & USB PC Link

        • MP3
        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        USB PC link turns your PC into a massive MP3 music jukebox

        USB PC Link lets you playback your MP3 music through the powerful speakers of Philips sound systems instead of your PC speakers. By connecting a PC directly to your audio system with a USB cable, you can stream MP3 music directly to your sound system, transforming your PC into a 'massive MP3 music jukebox'. The control buttons on the sound system and remote control provide easy navigation and control of the MP3 music stored in the MusicMatch Playlist. You can also view song title information as well as elapsed play time on the sound system's display.

        MP3-CD playback means MP3 plays like a normal audio CD.

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        Gameport enables a truly realistic gaming experience

        Gameport is an easy connection solution that links your game console directly to your audio system for enhanced gaming sound quality. Game Sound Mode offers 3 exciting sound settings - Speed mode gets the adrenaline going in high-speed driving and flying games while Punch mode adds power to the punch in hand-to-hand combat games. Finally Blast mode lets you experience the full explosive effects of battle games. A Game Mix function, MIX-IT, available on Mini Hi-Fi Systems, allows game sounds to be mixed with a favorite CD track, radio station or external audio player.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Equalizer
          3-bands
          Equalizer settings
          Gamesound (Blast,Punch,Speed)
          Loudspeaker types
          Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Output power (RMS)
          2X10W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Treble and Bass Control
          • wOOx technology
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Speaker diameter
          4"
          Volume Control
          Volume Control rotary/encoder

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2
          Finishing
          Metal
          Loudspeaker Enhancement
          wOOx Bass Radiator
          Loudspeaker types
          Loudspeakers

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Album Search
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat one/album/all
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          Top
          Programmable Tracks
          20

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          • AM Antenna
          • FM Antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Audio input for data
          Audio Left/Right (RCA) 2x
          Aux in
          Gameport
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          PC Link
          USB 1.1
          Video input
          CVBS Video (RCA) 1x
          Video Output - Analog
          Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)

        • Convenience

          Backlight
          Yes
          Backlight color
          Amber
          Display Digits
          7
          Display Type
          LCD

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Audio/Video cable
          • CD-ROM with software + manual
          • USB cable
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          348  mm
          Packaging Height
          238  mm
          Packaging Width
          602  mm
          Product depth
          301  mm
          Product height
          185  mm
          Product width
          567  mm
          Weight
          5.5  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          6.4  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR20
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          8

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Audio/Video cable
        • CD-ROM with software + manual
        • USB cable
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.