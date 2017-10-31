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2 year warranty

7-day return

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  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ3068/61

1

| (1) Review

Enjoy your MP3 & WMA digital music

Uncomplicated yet comprehensive, this rugged player delivers superb sound performance with quality 2-way speakers. Enjoy your favorite MP3 or WMA-CD, 30 preset FM stations on the digital tuner in enriched sound - anytime, anywhere.

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with two-way speaker system

Enjoy your MP3 & WMA digital music

  • MP3

  • Digital tuning

  • cassette

Handy remote control

10.2 cm (4") full range speakers for powerful sound

Line-in connection

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

31/10/2017

US

US

this thing can play mp3 cd's

When it was less than 2 months old then cassette player winded tape around the capstan. Cassette was brand new and just opened from the seal. Very unpleasant...

This review was made for AZ3068 CD Soundmachine

This review was made for AZ3068 CD Soundmachine

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