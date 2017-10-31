2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ3068/61
Enjoy your MP3 & WMA digital music
Uncomplicated yet comprehensive, this rugged player delivers superb sound performance with quality 2-way speakers. Enjoy your favorite MP3 or WMA-CD, 30 preset FM stations on the digital tuner in enriched sound - anytime, anywhere.
MP3
Digital tuning
cassette
1.0
of 5
1
Review
sambaputamadre
31/10/2017
US
this thing can play mp3 cd's
When it was less than 2 months old then cassette player winded tape around the capstan. Cassette was brand new and just opened from the seal. Very unpleasant...
This review was made for AZ3068 CD Soundmachine
This review was made for AZ3068 CD Soundmachine