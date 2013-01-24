Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ329/98
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go
      -{discount-value}

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ329/98
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      CD Soundmachine

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      CD Soundmachine

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all boombox

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CD Soundmachine

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enjoy music wherever you go

        • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
        • Tape
        • SD
        • 2W
        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        USB Direct and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback

        USB Direct and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD card slots.

        Autostop cassette deck

        Autostop cassette deck

        20-track CD programmable

        The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • SD card
          • USB flash drive
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Number of decks
          1
          Cassette deck technology
          mechanical
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • previous/next
          • program play
          • shuffle
          • play/pause
          • repeat
          • stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power
          2 x 1 W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2

        • Convenience

          Display type
          LCD display
          Loader type
          top

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Number of batteries
          6
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          power cord
          Others
          Quick start guide
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Packaging depth
          158  mm
          Packaging height
          275  mm
          Packaging width
          326  mm
          Gross weight
          2.4  kg
          Main unit depth
          240  mm
          Main unit height
          132  mm
          Main unit width
          299  mm
          Weight
          2  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us