2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ390/12
Enjoy your music wherever you go
Want to enjoy the music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone? Plug the USB Direct socket to the Philips CD soundmachine and enjoy your favorite digital music through the powerful speakers - anytime, anywhere.
USB
Black & Grey
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
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