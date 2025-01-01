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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ390/12

Enjoy your music wherever you go

Want to enjoy the music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone? Plug the USB Direct socket to the Philips CD soundmachine and enjoy your favorite digital music through the powerful speakers - anytime, anywhere.

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with USB direct

Enjoy your music wherever you go

  • USB

  • Black & Grey

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

USB Direct for MP3 music playback

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