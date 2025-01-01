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Discontinued

CD Sound Machine

AZ5836/58

Enjoy your favorite DVD

You can now enjoy favorite movies, music and even photos on your TV with the all-in-one DVD Soundmachine AZ5836. Immerse in powerful sound with Bass Reflex speakers and 2x4W total output power. For more music options, there’s USB Direct.

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Movies, photos and music

Enjoy your favorite DVD

  • DVD

  • Karaoke

  • USB

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Handy remote control for extra convenience

Handy remote control for extra convenience

With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

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