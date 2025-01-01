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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Car audio system

CEM5000/00

Seamless music enjoyment on the road

Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM5000. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

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with CD, MP3 & WMA music playback

Seamless music enjoyment on the road

  • Bluetooth

  • USB/SD

  • CD

USB Direct and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback

USB Direct and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD card slots.

CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

Intuitive interface for easy navigation

Intuitive interface for easy navigation

Technical Specifications

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