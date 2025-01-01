2 year warranty
Discontinued
CEM5000/00
Seamless music enjoyment on the road
Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM5000. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.
Bluetooth
USB/SD
CD
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD card slots.
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