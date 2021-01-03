Shopping cart

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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

Car infotainment system

CID2680/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Super clear display for video and navigation

Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID2680. Featuring a 16.5cm/6.5" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.

See all benefits

with a high resolution LCD

Super clear display for video and navigation

  • 6.5" touch screen

  • navigation

  • Bluetooth

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

03/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does it job and even more!

Ordered this for the prewar home in Latvia, as when I am visiting family me and my son get terrible allergies to dust/ dust mites and the animal dender (we have a cat). It has definately improved the situation and we dont get runny nose and teary eyes anymore. Leaving it on auto mode has also improved air quality in the house. Usually the air would quickly get 'stale' inside the apartment , however, not anymore. When coming in from outside there is no more difference.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000i Series AC3854/50 Air Purifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000i Series AC3854/50 Air Purifier

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