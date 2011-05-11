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2 year warranty
7-day return
In-car audio
All series
Car infotainment system
Discontinued
Support
CID2680/00
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Firmware History
Quick start guide
Localized commercial leaflet
All (2)
Does my Philips player support SDHC card?
What types of SD cards does my Philips system support?
Disc is stuck in my Philips device
Preset stations from my Philips car system are deleted
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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