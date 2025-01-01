Shopping cart

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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

Car infotainment system

CID3289/00

Super clear display for video and navigation

Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3289. Featuring a 17.8 cm/7" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.

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with a high resolution LCD

Super clear display for video and navigation

  • Designed for Volkswagen Lavida

Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

Dual video outputs for entertainment in rear seats

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