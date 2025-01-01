2 year warranty
Discontinued
CID3290/00
Super clear display for video and navigation
Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3290. Featuring a 17.8 cm/7" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.
Designed for KIA Forte
17.8 cm (7")
The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.
Rich POIs for quick destination search.
The high resolution (800 x 480 pixel) color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.
Reviews