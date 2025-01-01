Shopping cart

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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

Car infotainment system

CID3687/00

Super clear display for video and navigation

Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3687. Featuring a 20.3 cm/8" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.

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with a high resolution LCD

Super clear display for video and navigation

  • Designed for Toyota Highlander

  • 20.3cm/8"

Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment

USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

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