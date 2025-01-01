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Discontinued

Car entertainment system

CSQ605/00

Your mobile music theater

Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSQ605. These 16.5cm 2-way speakers have peak power at 170W, and feature a light polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter for you to enjoy vivid music details in clear sound.

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with 2-way stereo for vivid sound

Your mobile music theater

  • 15.2 cm (6")

  • 2-way

  • 170W Peak

Sensitive cloth surround for maximum sound details

Sensitive cloth surround for maximum sound details

A highly sensitive cloth connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the cloth surround assembly brings the cone back into position to be ready to receive another sound signal. By doing so, the woofer can capture every signal with a minimum of distortion, giving you clear, smooth sound no matter how loud or how quiet the music is played.

Sturdy polypropylene cone for all-weather performance

Polypropylene is great material for speaker cone diaphragms due to its all-weather performance. When the weather is wet, the weight of the cone can increase; reducing its sensitivity. When the weather is hot, the cone (or only part of it) can expand and become larger. In both cases, the sound can become distorted. No matter what the weather, the sturdy polypropylene cones are not affected by these issues and they produce a clear, vivid sound every time.

Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals

Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.

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