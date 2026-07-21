Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
7-day return
In-car audio
All series
Car coaxial speaker
Discontinued
Support
CSQ606/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
All (1)
Can my Philips car system be installed in all cars?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you