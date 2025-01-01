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  • Front product photograph
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
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Discontinued

docking entertainment system

DC200/79

Wake up to your iPod music

Start a pleasant day with your iPod tunes on the Philips DC200. Also featuring USB Direct playback and DC digital radios for great selections of music. A progressive volume alarm for a gentle wake-up call.

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with USB Direct

Wake up to your iPod music

  • USB Direct

  • FM digital tuner

5W RMS total output power

This system has 5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

FM digital tuning for station presets

FM digital tuning for station presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips player. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

Technical Specifications

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