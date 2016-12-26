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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCM1170/79

3.5

| (6) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

Compatible with the iPhone 5's Lightning connector, this Philips micro sound system delivers great sound as well as a great, stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music your way, with one simple control.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • iPhone 5

  • with Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

20W RMS maximum output power

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

6

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

2

26/12/2016

Australia

Australia

LIKE THIS UNIT VERY MUCH.

No complaints from me. We should all read the product info before purchasing!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system

08/12/2017

Australia

Australia

Why focus on I-Phones?

The visual and audio design is very good, however the focus on I-Phones and ignoring Android is annoying. I also would like a DVD player and AM receiver incorporated

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system

14/04/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Phillips Micro Music System DCM1170

An excellent product, only one negative and that is that my IPod connection is the older larger type and I have to connect via cable to the USB port. Also have to disconnect the IPod to charge it but otherwise I am enjoying using the music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system

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