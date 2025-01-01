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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCM2060/79

Sound that fits your home

Let your portable music play on at home. This Philips micro sound system comes with a dock for the iPod/iPhone/iPad, and with a USB Direct for portable devices. Whether wall-mounted or on a tabletop, the system simply looks sensational.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

20W RMS total output power

20W RMS total output power

This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

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