Line cord DLC2103V/00
1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable
Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable
Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable
Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable
Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable Crafted with quality construction
Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Outer Carton
Length
34.5
cm Number of consumer packagings
36 Length
13.6
inch Width
24.5
cm Gross weight
3.63
kg Height
22.7
cm GTIN
1 48 95229 10933 6 Width
9.6
inch Height
8.9
inch Nett weight
1.008
kg Gross weight
8.003
lb Nett weight
2.222
lb Tare weight
2.622
kg Tare weight
5.780
lb
Inner Carton
Length
11.5
cm Number of consumer packagings
6 Length
4.5
inch Width
11
cm Height
20.9
cm Width
4.3
inch Height
8.2
inch Nett weight
0.168
kg Gross weight
0.48
kg Nett weight
0.370
lb Gross weight
1.058
lb Tare weight
0.312
kg Tare weight
0.688
lb GTIN
2 48 95229 10933 3
Packaging dimensions
Height
19.5
cm Width
5
cm Depth
3.5
cm Height
7.7
inch Number of products included
1 EAN
48 95229 10933 9 Width
2.0
inch Gross weight
0.055
kg Depth
1.4
inch Nett weight
0.028
kg Gross weight
0.121
lb Nett weight
0.062
lb Tare weight
0.027
kg Tare weight
0.060
lb
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.